(Video) Jones and Alisson lead Firmino towards Liverpool fans after lengthy serenade

Much has been made of the long serenade Liverpool fans offered Bobby Firmino during our victory over Leicester City but a new angle has been able to show which players wanted him to go closer to the fans.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube account, a new angle shows both Curtis Jones and Alisson Becker running towards our No.9 and pushing him toward the travelling Kop.

Several others soon joined in and it turned into a show of appreciation from the fans and the players, as we all realise time is running out for us to see the Brazilian in a red shirt.

Let’s hope that we can see an even greater send off, after another victory, when the 31-year-old plays his final Anfield game this weekend.

You can watch the players push Firmino to the Liverpool fans (from 10:35) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

