Klopp pleads with FSG to test club’s resistance over £70m Liverpool transfer target – report

Jurgen Klopp has urged FSG to do whatever they can to test Inter Milan’s resistance for Nicolo Barella, according to reports from Italy.

InterLive.it claimed that the Liverpool manager is ‘constantly’ taking about the 26-year-old and has ‘asked the owners for an effort to buy the Sardinian midfielder’.

The Nerazzurri are seemingly prepared to receive offers of around €80m (£70m) for the player and are hopeful of doing their best to keep him at the San Siro, although they could find it ‘hard to resist’ a big-money bid.

Barella has been impressive for Inter throughout the last 12 months, showing his attack-minded impetus by ranking among the top 8% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues for shot-creating actions (3.89) and progressive passes received per game (5.22), as per FBref.

He’s also plundered a respectable tally of eight goals in 47 appearances this season (Transfermarkt), even if statistics from Sofascore suggest that he had one of his quieter games in his team’s 1-0 victory over AC Milan last night as they booked their place in the Champions League final.

The statistical website gave him a 6.4 rating, the lowest of anyone who started for Simone Inzaghi’s side, with the 26-year-old losing nine of his 12 duels, completing a modest 20 passes, being dribbled past twice and taking only one shot (which was off target).

Still, Barella’s form in general throughout the campaign makes it no surprise that he’s caught Liverpool’s eye – his WhoScored ranking of 6.94 for the season is the third-highest in Inter’s squad and exceeds that of every nominal Reds midfielder.

At a possible £70m, he won’t come cheap; but if Klopp has implored FSG to do their utmost to test the Nerazzurri’s resolve for the Italian, and if his club could be convinced into cashing in, the Reds’ owners should heed the manager’s pleas.

