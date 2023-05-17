(Video) Watch Konate’s brilliant celebration as Curtis Jones secured his Leicester brace

Curtis Jones had a game to remember as he scored twice in the same Premier League game for the first time and it’s safe to say that his teammates were happy to see him do so – including Ibou Konate.

Thanks to a new angle provided from the club’s YouTube account, we can now see how our No.5 celebrated the moment that his mate scored a brilliant goal.

A short gesture with both hands was a clear sign of appreciation from the Frenchman, for the quality of the finish from the Scouser.

It’s great that the Toxteth-born midfielder is having such an extended run in the side and clear that his teammates are happy for him too.

You can watch Konate’s reaction to Jones’ goal (from 5:50) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

