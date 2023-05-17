Adam Lallana just gave Klopp green light to sign Alexis Mac Allister – Neil Jones

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a glowing character reference from Adam Lallana for his Brighton teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

This comes courtesy of GOAL journalist Neil Jones with the Merseysiders understood to have tracked the Argentine midfielder for several months.

Furthermore, much to the Reds’ advantage, it appears that the 24-year-old’s potential switch to Anfield isn’t necessarily dependent on the availability of Champions League football, despite claims to the contrary.

Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool… now only a matter of time?

Liverpool fans are firmly aware of just how important a solid character reference is to enable a transfer.

If one of the most trusted lieutenants at the start of Klopp’s reign has given the thumbs-up for the move, as Jones has reported, we’d be inclined to suggest there’s an increased likelihood of the move crossing the finish line.

A clause Brighton inserted in the player’s contract will mean the Seagulls have some say in where the World Cup-winner ends up, though one might imagine they’d be inclined to grant the player’s personal wishes to ensure their stellar reputation in the market doesn’t take a hit.

Nothing’s done and dusted yet, of course, but it’s an important step forward in the process.

