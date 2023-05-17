Transfer expert claims Liverpool could hijack potential Arsenal move for £62k-p/w midfield powerhouse

Liverpool look to end the season on an impressive note following the resurgence of Scouse duo Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That shouldn’t stop the Merseysiders from investing heavily in their midfield department, however, and Rudy Galetti, in an exclusive update for Tribal Football, now reports that both Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister are considered top targets.

The transfer expert goes on to claim that ‘first preliminary contacts’ have already taken place amid ‘strong interest’ from Arsenal in the former.

Can Liverpool afford to sign both Alexis Mac Allister and Declan Rice?

David Moyes has been very clear about how much it will take to prise his star midfielder (on a reported £62,000-a-week, according to Salary Sport) from the English capital.

ESPN report that the Hammers will look for as much as £100m, even despite the player’s contract expiring in a year’s time.

Given how we balked at the prospect of forking out £130m for Jude Bellingham, we’re struggling to wrap our heads around the prospect of breaking our own transfer record (Darwin Nunez at £85.6m, once add-ons are met) for the Englishman.

There’s no question many a fan would be keen to see the West Ham star ply his trade in the famous red shirt next season, though it might take a bit of negotiation to see that eventuality come to fruition.

