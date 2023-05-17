Liverpool project cost Jurgen Klopp ‘at least’ four transfers since 2021 – David Lynch

Liverpool may have been denied multiple new players over the course of a two-year period owing to the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End stand.

David Lynch has reported that the Reds missed out on the equivalent of ‘at least one player per transfer window’.

That equates to a minimum of four transfers from 30 September 2021, when Jurgen Klopp first broke ground with his spade, to the present day (assuming that financing the project was taken into account for the prior summer window).

“The investment in the Anfield Road Stand has cost Liverpool at least one player per transfer window due to the way it was financed,” the journalist told Anfield Index on the latest episode of Media Matters.

READ MORE: Michael Owen says Liverpool have a player only Salah can match in one department

READ MORE: Adam Lallana just gave Klopp green light to sign Alexis Mac Allister – Neil Jones

It’s well understood that we don’t have funds comparable to that of state-backed Manchester City or Newcastle United.

Liverpool had to be shrew operators in the market as a result, seeing value where others didn’t and developing talent into world-beaters rather than buying them readymade.

That’s a reality we’ve come to get used to whilst we have a world-class manager holding the reins.

Nonetheless, it has to come as a source of frustration that our transfer activity will have been further limited by the necessary decision to expand the stadium – one we FULLY support – at a time when the midfield department was in desperate need of investment.

With the manager having once again worked miracles tactically to restore our hopes of top four football, hopefully we’ll see the recruitment team given the financial support they deserve to help catapult this outfit back to the top of the sport.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions