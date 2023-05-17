Liverpool fans won’t believe shock club that could sign Sadio Mane this summer – report

Sadio Mane could make a shock move to Manchester United this summer, with the Red Devils and Newcastle United understood to be the likeliest clubs to land the forward.

This update comes courtesy of the Mirror (citing reports from Germany), with the Senegalese international having apparently burnt bridges at the Allianz Arena following a widely reported bust-up with Leroy Sane.

The 31-year-old has struggled to make an impact in the Bundesliga following the World Cup break, registering three goal contributions in 10 league games after amassing nine in 14 league games prior.

Could Sadio Mane move to Manchester United?

Despite his spell in the German top-flight apparently nearing an early end, there’s little doubt in our minds that Mane still has much to offer.

18 goal contributions in 37 games (goal or assist every 122.22 minutes) isn’t a dismal record. It actually compares favourably on a goal or assist-per-minute ratio to his final season at Anfield (goal contribution every 140.67 minutes).

We could certainly understand why a side like United would be interested in light of their own reliance on the goalscoring exploits of Marcus Rashford.

Regardless, we just can’t see the former Southampton ace foregoing his Liverpool roots for a stint with Erik ten Hag’s men – it’s one rumour to file down as highly unlikely, Reds.

