Michael Owen says Liverpool have a player only Salah can match in one department

Liverpool may very well be rueing their poor fortune following Luis Diaz’s return from injury.

The Colombian international has spent much of the campaign in the treatment room after suffering a re-injury in the club’s Dubai training camp.

Michael Owen lauded the difference the former FC Porto ace made to Jurgen Klopp’s side since his return to action, with the Reds struggling to press from the front without him or Mo Salah.

“I thought, as soon as he arrived at Liverpool. That red kit just fitted straight away,” the former Reds striker told Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“The way he defended from the front. I think if there is one thing, and lots of things have gone wrong for Liverpool this year, but if I could pinpoint one thing, then I think it’s the way they defend from the front.

“When this guy came, I thought he was brilliant. Without him and Salah, then I think they struggle in that department. He is a big plus, not just with the ball, but without.”

Liverpool have missed Luis Diaz this term

It wouldn’t be outrageous to suggest that Diaz’s availability might have fired us back into the top four spots by this point in the campaign.

Our midfield concerns are more than well-documented, of course, though one can only imagine the pressure that might have been taken off the department with the forward line functioning as it used to in its prime.

Certainly, matters haven’t been helped by Darwin Nunez’s ongoing adaptation to the demands of Klopp football, nor the general struggles of the side throughout 2023/24.

We’ve every faith in the Uruguayan hitting the mark on a more consistent basis and having our Colombian speedster available too can only be a promising sign ahead of the next term.

