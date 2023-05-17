New club enter ‘the race’ for Liverpool’s £60k-p/w leader, if they stay up – report

Liverpool are readying for a summer of change and one man who seems destined to depart the club at the end of the season, may soon have a different destination in mind – if the latest update is true.

As reported by the Daily Mail: ‘Brighton lead the race for James Milner – but an emotional return to Leeds could be on the cards should the Yorkshire club avoid relegation’.

The man who currently earns £60,000-per-week (via Capology), appears to be ready to leave at the end of his current contract and many had assumed that Brighton would be the club that would secure his services.

However, Leeds United have always been the club that holds the heart of our vice captain and so it would be understandable if his head could be swayed by a move back home.

The main issue is though that James Milner is clearly a Premier League player and so he would not be willing to make the drop into the Championship yet, even at his level of seniority.

Being 37-years-old doesn’t mean that he should have to drop down the leagues and we’ve all seen first hand that there’s more than enough life left in the versatile leader yet.

Jurgen Klopp will be losing a major figure from within the dressing room whenever the veteran leaves the club but let’s hope that he can go on to have more brilliant memories and chase down the appearance record for the division.

