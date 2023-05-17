Newcastle supporters question referee bias as ‘Merseyside-based’ official in charge of huge CL decider

Liverpool supporters will be collectively backing Brighton to get a positive result against Newcastle, as we push for an unlikely top four finish this season and may have been handed a huge boost to do so.

As reported by ‘Newcastle United writer’ Jordan Cronin: ‘Merseyside-based Robert Jones, who is part of the Wirral FA, will referee #NUFC v #BHAFC on Thursday’.

His Tweet went onto question whether this was a ‘fair appointment’, given what is riding on the match, and so it’ll be interesting to see how the official performs on the night.

Seeing as there’s no evidence that Robert Jones is even a Liverpool supporter, there’s little reason to question his integrity and it seems a little like the Geordies are grasping at straws and looking for excuses – something which shows the pressure they are feeling.

With Premier League referee Michael Oliver being a public supporter of the Magpies too, it’s fair to say that there’s more suggestion of bias from him than there is from a man who has never nailed his allegiances to Liverpool, Everton, Tranmere Rovers or any other Merseyside club.

If Jones was to give a decision that was to lead to the Seagulls getting a result, we certainly won’t be complaining but it’s likely going to be down to the quality of officiating that it is any bias towards Jurgen Klopp’s team.

You can view the Tweet about Robert Jones via @jordancronin_ on Twitter:

Merseyside-based Robert Jones, who is part of the Wirral FA, will referee #NUFC v #BHAFC on Thursday. A fair appointment given #LFC's position? #NEWBRI https://t.co/KshXXBoARc — Jordan Cronin (@jordancronin_) May 16, 2023

