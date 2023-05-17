(Video) Tsimikas says £100k-p/w Liverpool teammate looks ‘like Ronaldhinho’ in fresh review of footage

Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas were on hand for another episode of the Alternative Commentary series in Liverpool’s partnership with Quorn.

The defensive duo helped review the Merseysiders’ comeback win over Southampton last term, in which the Cameroonian (on a reported £100,000-per-week, according to Capology) played a decisive role.

Admiring the centre-half’s stride on the ball, the Greek international jokingly compared his movement to that of one Brazil legend: “This is the main guy, mate. Look at him, look at him! He’s like Ronaldinho.”

You can catch the clip and Kostas Tsimikas’ comments below, courtesy of @LFC: