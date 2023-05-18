Andy Robertson reveals his ‘favourite Bobby moment’ ahead of Firmino’s final Liverpool game at Anfield

Andy Robertson has revealed his favourite Bobby Firmino moment as the Brazil international prepares for his final game at Anfield for Liverpool this weekend.

The 31-year-old, who has won every major trophy possible since joining the club in 2015, will leave at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

The Scotsman has claimed that the Reds wouldn’t have tasted the success they have done in recent years without the former Hoffenheim man and highlighted the positive affect our No. 9 has on all of those around him.

“The best way to sum up Bobby’s contribution to Liverpool would be that, without him, nothing would have been possible,” the Scotland captain told The Athletic. “The way we wanted to play, the way we went about our business, everything started with Bobby, with his pressing and his technical ability. He was our main man. When you look back on the great moments, Bobby was always involved in them — such an important player in helping us achieve the success that we did.

“He’s world-class. There’s nothing he can’t do with the ball at his feet. There’s nothing he can’t do without the ball, either, when he’s chasing after players. His work rate and his effort were always 100 per cent. There were so many times when he would set off the press and set the tone for us. He’s also an amazing person. No matter whether he’s going through a tough time with injuries or whatever, he’s always had a big smile on his face, and that was infectious. If you were ever feeling down, if you just looked at Bobby and that big smile, it lifted all of us and cheered us all up. He’ll be massively missed both in the changing room and on the pitch.

“My favourite Bobby moment would probably be his hat-trick against Arsenal at home (in December 2018). We went behind early doors and then the way we reacted was unbelievable to win 5-1. Bobby started it. There was that goal he scored where he dribbled past about five of their players — they were all falling at his feet. That summed up how incredibly talented he is as a player and what a good football brain he’s got.

“Bobby, you’ll be missed. I’ve loved every moment of playing with you for the past six years. It’s been an amazing time. You’re such a special player and such a special person to share a changing room with. I want to wish you and your family all the best with whatever the future holds for you. I know you’ll be successful wherever you go.”

Pep Lijnders has also sent a touching tribute to Firmino and it’s clear that the Brazilian is adored by pretty much everybody connected to the club.

Despite missing a number of games this term through injury, the versatile forward has proved his importance to the side by registering 11 goals and five assists (across all competitions) and the news of his impending departure may have therefore came as a surprise to some.

His ability to get the very best out of those around him and help the side massively in both an attacking and defensive sense is something that makes him such a special player.

With him now the wrong side of 30 and already having won every major trophy possible at the club, however, he may feel it’s time for a new challenge elsewhere.

It remains unclear as to where he will be plying his trade next season but we wish him all the very best for the future – he is a true Liverpool legend.

