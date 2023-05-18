Henderson dismisses calls for Liverpool ‘rebuild’ this summer but tips Klopp to ‘freshen things up’

Jordan Henderson has explained that he doesn’t expect ‘a rebuild’ at Liverpool this summer despite many expecting Jurgen Klopp to be active in the transfer market ahead of next season.

Although the Reds have won each of their last seven games to revive their hopes of sneaking into the top four this term, they have struggled for consistency for large parts of the campaign.

Midfield has been the main area of concern for Klopp’s side and with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leaving the club when their contracts expire in the summer it’s believed that our German tactician will reinforce that area of the pitch with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount being strongly linked with moves to Anfield.

“I don’t think it’s a rebuild to be honest. I do think there will be new players coming in. A rebuild is changing an entire team – which I don’t think we will be doing,” Henderson, speaking at NHS Charities Together event at a school in Crewe, told the PA news agency (via The Herald).

“I think you have a lot of core players in the team that will still be there and are still in great shape to compete and be successful.

“But yes, it will need freshening up of course with players leaving and trying to improve the team.

“I am sure players will be coming in at some point to give us a boost and freshen things up a bit and hopefully put us in good position come the first game of the season.”

READ MORE: ‘As it stands…’ – Journalist drops promising Liverpool claim on £40m starlet set for summer exit

Despite the fact Henderson will be 33 years of age by the time the new season comes around the England international is confident that he still has a lot to offer.

Our No. 14 joined the club as a 20-year-old back in 2011 and he’s since lifted every major trophy possible at L4.

Although he may be showing signs of ageing and may no longer be able to offer energy and intensity for 90 minutes, his importance to the squad both on and off the pitch is something that shouldn’t be underestimated.

Even if a number of new midfielders are signed ahead of next season the skipper insists he’s up for the challenge.

“It’s always a challenge, especially at Liverpool, there will always be challenges for places and to play games,” he added.

“That’s the case ever since I came to the club. Come pre-season I’ll be ready for the challenge again.

“Motivation never changes really, it is always about improving and being better, individually and as a team.

“Always new challenges come along, different things will happen and you will have new challenges throughout the season.

“There is always a challenge in football to improve, to be better and that motivation always stayed the same to be successful.

“I’m confident we can reach the levels we are capable of again, definitely. We have shown that over the past six or seven games and it’s about continuing on that path from now until the end of the season and (next season) pick up where we left off hopefully.”

With Milner on his way out of the club in the summer Henderson’s experience and leadership qualities will be required even more as we look to compete on all four fronts again next term.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions