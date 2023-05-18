‘As soon as possible…’ – Transfer insider outlines Klopp wish for Liverpool’s summer business

Jurgen Klopp is targeting the start of Liverpool’s pre-season for the club to have the bulk of their summer business completed, particularly in terms of midfielders.

That’s according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who was speaking to Football FanCast regarding the Reds’ plans for off-season recruitment.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a plethora of midfield players in recent weeks, with Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Nicolo Barella and Manuel Ugarte foremost among the list of reported targets.

The journalist told FFC: “They want a resolution to their midfield problems as soon as possible because Jurgen Klopp wants to be starting pre-season with his proper squad. The squad is going to be available to him on the first day of the Premier League season.

“All season, he’s been dealing with problem after problem in terms of injury or whatever other headache thrown his way and he will be grateful for the season ending. Especially if they managed to clinch a spot that nobody saw coming.”

While Liverpool will have until the end of August to complete their transfer business, it’s understandable why Klopp seemingly wants the majority of it to be boxed off for the start of pre-season in July.

If the Reds have most of their main targets acquired by then, it’d give the manager a full month to work with them on the grass before the competitive action gets underway, with the new arrivals ideally well adjusted to the manager’s tactical instructions by that stage.

Out of the players mentioned above, Mac Allister appears to be the one who’s closest to joining, according to a report from The Mirror in recent days which stated that LFC ‘are ready to end the race’ for the Brighton star, with negotiations ‘a long way down the line’.

If Liverpool can get him, and possibly a couple more of their primary targets, through the door by the time pre-season commences, that should leave Klopp quite satisfied with the club’s business in what’s set to be a pivotal summer at Anfield in terms of recruitment.

