Liverpool ‘agree deal’ with PL outfit to sign England youth international – Football Insider

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Wolves to sign 14-year-old star Harvey Owen this summer, that’s according to Football Insider.

The young defender, who has represented England at U15 level, is expected to move to Merseyside in a deal worth an eye- watering £800,000.

He joined the West Midlands outfit as a seven-year-old and has continued to impress during his time working his way up through the age groups.

It will of course be quite some time before we can hope to see him involved in the senior setup but it’s promising to see that the club are thinking about the future as well as the here and now.

With the UK no longer a part of the European Union it means that Premier League clubs can not sign any players under the age of 18 from foreign clubs (Sky Sports), meaning top English clubs are looking to secure deals for British youngsters instead.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer in an attempt to strengthen his squad ahead of next season but the future is certainly looking bright if we can continue to attract top young talents to L4.

