Liverpool fans will get their first glimpse of one thing in Saturday’s game v Aston Villa

Liverpool fans will get a first in-person look at the Reds’ home kit for next season in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

The club’s official website confirmed that Nike’s latest design for the Merseysiders will be worn in a match by the players for the first time this weekend, in what is their final home fixture of the current campaign.

The new shirt was officially unveiled earlier this month and is the fourth home kit manufactured by the American company for the Reds.

As mentioned by GOAL, Liverpool’s 2023/24 home kit pays homage to the 50-year anniversary of Bill Shankly’s final season as manager, during which we won the FA Cup in a shirt which also featured white cuffs and a round white collar.

The back of the jersey displays the 97 emblem encased by the eternal flames in memory of those who died in the Hillsborough disaster, with this tribute becoming commonplace on LFC kits in recent years.

The initial reaction from supporters upon its launch a couple of weeks ago was largely positive, although there has been criticism over its increased cost from previous shirts.

Liverpool have often worn the following season’s home kit in their final Anfield fixture of the preceding campaign, doing so against Crystal Palace two years ago, Brighton in 2018, Middlesbrough in 2017 and Chelsea in 2016, for example.

As ever, opinions on the new shirt could vary depending on who you ask, but one thing we’ll all agree upon is that we hope its first outing on Saturday comes in a win for the Reds so that it might yet be worn in next term’s Champions League.

