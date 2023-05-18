Liverpool ready to offer new deal to 24-year-old star who has silenced his critics in recent weeks – report

Liverpool are ready to open contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the season as the Scouser continues to impress in his new role, that’s according to FootballTransfers (via Caught Offside).

The Academy graduate’s current deal is running until the summer of 2025 but the Reds are keen to secure his services long into the future as he continues to shine under Jurgen Klopp.

After featuring as a right-back ever since making his senior debut for his boyhood club back in 2016, our No. 66 has recently been deployed in a new inverted role which sees him move into central midfield when we have possession.

The slight tactical tweak from our German tactician has led to the England international returning to his best form which has inspired Liverpool to seven consecutive victories.

He also found the back of the net with a stunning strike against Leicester on Monday night and has registered six assists in his last eight games to silence many of his critics and help revive the Reds’ hopes of securing a top four finish.

Many are expecting Klopp and Co. to reinforce their midfield options this summer with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount being strongly linked with moves to Merseyside but with Alexander-Arnold continuing to thrive in the engine room in recent weeks it arguably makes more sense to sign one less central midfielder to instead use the funds on signing a new right back.

This would allow the 24-year-old to operate in central midfield on a permanent basis while also signing a quality full back to strengthen our backline.

Hopefully new contract negotiations can be completed in a smooth fashion to ensure we continue to see the Scouser in our Team continuing to shine for many more years to come.

