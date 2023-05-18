Planned Liverpool scouting mission suggests they may still be pursuing 22 y/o powerhouse – report

Despite some suggestions in recent days that Manuel Ugarte isn’t a priority for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, it seems the Reds might still be interested in the 22-year-old.

Ben Jacobs told CaughtOffside earlier this week that the likelihood of the Uruguayan coming to Anfield has been ‘firmly downplayed by multiple sources close to the club’, which may have hinted that he was off the table for FSG.

However, Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã have claimed (via Sport Witness) that the Merseysiders and Newcastle will both be scouting the midfielder in Sporting Lisbon’s capital derby against Benfica this coming weekend.

That duo are joined by Aston Villa in being linked with Ugarte, with A Bola reporting (via Sport Witness) that Unai Emery’s side are ‘serious candidates’ in the transfer race.

If indeed it’s true that Liverpool will dispatch a delegation to Lisbon to run an eye over the 22-year-old, it firmly suggests that he’s still on the radar at Anfield when it comes to prospective summer signings.

The Uruguayan has stood out as a powerhouse of a midfielder in Portugal, ranking among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe for tackles made with a staggering 4.54 per game (FBref).

He also features in the 99th percentile among his position for pass completion, recording a hugely impressive match average of 91.6%, so he’s no slouch on the ball either.

Sunday night’s Lisbon derby could offer a strong barometer as to Ugarte’s capabilities in high-stakes occasions, with Sporting needing a win to maintain their hopes of Champions League qualification while also being desperate to stop Benfica from claiming the victory which would secure the Liga Portugal title.

If the Uruguay international delivers a strong performance and his team get the result they’re seeking, the Liverpool scouting delegation may well be going back to Merseyside with a glowing recommendation to try and lure him to Anfield over the summer.

