‘All concluded’ – Portugese journalist claims £50k-p/w dynamo ‘is set to join Liverpool’

Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida has claimed that Alexis Mac Allister’s proposed move to Liverpool is a ‘done deal’.

The reporter shared this major update via Twitter on Thursday afternoon, stating that the prospective transfer is ‘all concluded’ between the parties involved.

He tweeted: “DONE DEAL #Liverpool: Alexis #MacAllister is set to join Liverpool from Brighton on a permanent deal. All concluded between clubs and with player.”

After a series of updates from various journalists during the week indicated that the prospect of the £50,000-per-week midfielder (FBref) was become increasingly realistic, Almeida’s claim suggests that it’ll soon become a reality.

We might wait for a few further sources to verify whether Mac Allister’s proposed Liverpool move is as done and dusted as the tweet above would indicate, but it feels like another significant step towards the transfer happening.

If it does turn out to be accurate, Jurgen Klopp will be ecstatic at landing one of the Reds’ foremost summer targets before the current campaign even ends, with the manager reportedly eager to get the bulk of LFC’s business done prior to the start of pre-season in July.

In the Argentine, we’d be getting a player who’s won the World Cup and featured almost 100 times in the Premier League, netting 10 goals in the division this term to inspire Brighton’s unexpected charge for a Europa League place (Transfermarkt).

It’s going to be very interesting to see if other outlets lend weight to Almeida’s tweet that Mac Allister to Anfield is a ‘done deal’ and ‘all concluded’, but it certainly has the vibe of being a big step in the right direction.

You can view the Portuguese journalist’s tweet below, via @pedrogva6 on Twitter:

✅ DONE DEAL #Liverpool: Alexis #MacAllister is set to join Liverpool from Brighton on a permanent deal. All concluded between clubs and with player. 🔴🇦🇷 #LFC pic.twitter.com/nmpeqN07Cf — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) May 18, 2023

