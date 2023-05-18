‘It’s hard to say…’ – Journalist explains what Liverpool player’s future could ‘hinge on’

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that one player’s future at Liverpool could ‘hinge on’ potential bids for him.

Joe Gomez has been restricted to just 14 league starts this season, and none since the first week of April (Transfermarkt), with football agent Haydn Dodge recently telling CaughtOffside that the 25-year-old is admired by Newcastle.

Regarding whether the Anfield club would cash in on the defender this summer, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s hard to say really. I think ultimately it will hinge on whether any options arrive on the table for him.

“I think Liverpool would probably be open to losing him and replacing him if they had a chance to get a decent fee.”

Gomez has been one of Liverpool’s longest-serving players, having been at the club since 2015, but has unfortunately succumbed to several lengthy injuries in his time at Anfield (Transfermarkt).

Even though top-flight starts have been sporadic this season, he’s actually played more minutes across all competitions than both Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip (Transfermarkt), so he retains plenty of trust from Jurgen Klopp.

The manager must also appreciate the 25-year-old’s versatility in adopting comfortably to either a centre-back or right-back role, with the latter seeming all the more pertinent given Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent redeployment further up the pitch.

If Liverpool were to receive a sizeable offer for Gomez, it’s not unthinkable that they could cash in, considering that they’d probably recoup more for him now than in two or three years’ time when he approached his 30s.

They ought to think very carefully about dispensing with him, though, and it certainly wouldn’t be advisable to sell him to a club such as Newcastle who are now a direct rival of the Reds at the business end of the Premier League.

