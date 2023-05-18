‘It does look like…’ – Journalist drops promising claim on Liverpool’s chances of signing 24 y/o

One journalist believes that Liverpool could secure the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton with quiet efficiency.

The 24-year-old has been at the forefront of transfer speculation regarding the Reds in recent weeks, with even Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi alluding to the possibility that the Argentine could be sold.

Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express has claimed that, while the south coast club could instigate a bidding war to reap a significant profit on the player, the Merseysiders could seal the deal without ‘too much noise’.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “The key point to mention is it will be on Brighton’s terms. Mac Allister has a long-term contract and I see them as a team that are going to encourage a bidding war to maximise the kind of fee they get.

“But that also said Liverpool like to go about their business quietly and I think they won’t make too much noise on that. They’ll try and go beneath the radar and get that deal wrapped up as soon as possible.

“I don’t know about the fee, but it does look like Mac Allister will be going to Anfield.”

Following on from Ben Jacobs’ recent observation for CaughtOffside that Liverpool ‘feel positive’ about their hopes of signing Mac Allister after approaching the player’s camp, Taylor’s comments offer further encouragement to Reds supporters.

The World Cup winner could cost in the region of £70m (The Mirror), which certainly couldn’t be construed as cheap, but history suggests that Brighton could yield such an eye-watering fee for him.

They sold Marc Cucurella to Chelsea last year for £62m (The Guardian) and reaped £50m from the sale of Ben White to Arsenal (BBC Sport), with Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma also bringing in just under £60m between them.

The Seagulls are experts at turning a massive profit on players and look set to do so again with Mac Allister, and while Liverpool may need to pay top dollar to sign the 24-year-old, supporters mightn’t have too many objections to FSG going large on him.

As a world champion who’s impressed in the Premier League, netting 12 goals from midfield in all competitions this season (Transfermarkt), and a player coming into his prime who’d bolster a position in need of strengthening at Anfield, he could be worth paying a premium to acquire.

The signs from reliable reporters such as Taylor in recent days point towards a deal being done, which will be music to the ears of Reds fans.

