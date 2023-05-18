‘When I think of Bobby’ – Tom Werner gushes over Firmino trait which is ‘in a class of its own’

Tom Werner has revealed what characteristic he’ll most remember about Bobby Firmino after the Brazilian striker finishes his Liverpool career.

The 31-year-old will feature at Anfield for the final time on Saturday against Aston Villa, with the club yesterday confirming his departure from Merseyside once his contract expires in the summer.

James Pearce shared a series of tributes from the player’s teammates past and present – along with LFC coaches and others who know Firmino personally – in a piece for The Athletic, with the club chairman also among those eulogising the forward.

Werner said: “In reflecting on Bobby and his impact at Liverpool, there are obviously countless goals, assists, and the off-the-ball work that showcased his world-class football talents.

“But when I think of Bobby and his eight years with the club, I will most remember his smile — an infectious grin as wide as the Mersey and as bright as a sun-soaked day at Anfield.

“His play on the pitch was so imaginative. He delivered more than 100 goals, and his leadership was unquestionably selfless. But he delighted us most with a smile that will forever be in a class of its own.”

It says it all about Firmino’s character and personality that, despite him netting 109 goals in 360 games for Liverpool (Transfermarkt) and playing a major part in the club’s success under Jurgen Klopp, it’s a non-footballing trait which sticks out most for Werner.

No Reds fan will be surprised by the chairman’s tribute, as the Brazilian wore a beaming smile more often than many players get to even wear the shirt, his dental work on full show again during the post-match chorus of his addictive chant after the win over Leicester on Monday night.

From the casually converted no-look goals to the charismatic goal celebrations, it’s obvious from the 31-year-old’s time at Anfield that he’s someone who simply loves playing football and cherishes his best moments on the pitch.

The fairytale ending would see that broad smile of his on display once more after scoring on Saturday, and while it might also be visible during the post-game appreciation from the adoring Kop, it could be accompanied by tears if he feels as emotional as many Reds supporters are bound to be.

Let’s just cherish these last few days of Bobby Firmino in a Liverpool shirt – he’s a man who gave us plenty of reasons to smile along with him ever since his arrival at the club in 2015.

