Cody Gakpo on his ‘instinct’ goal that helped win over the Liverpool fans

Cody Gakpo has enjoyed a brilliant start to his Liverpool career and it may have been one moment over any others, that helped win over the supporters more than any highlight in his first days at Anfield.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman spoke about his second goal against Manchester United: “You don’t really practise exactly this run and the ball and the goal, but it just came up and maybe I saw somewhere before that from this angle you can also chip. It’s just a quick moment to decide and just follow your instinct.”

Our No.18 had already started to show all of our fans that he had a talent for operating in Jurgen Klopp’s side but scoring a goal of such magnitude and class, in a 7-0 victory over our old rivals, is always going to stand you in good stead.

It wasn’t just a cool finish but one of huge skill and it’s great to see how the 24-year-old was able to think so quickly in a moment of huge pressure and that will be a goal that will be remembered for a long time.

It’s not every season that we record a victory over the Old Trafford club but to achieve one that established such a gulf between the teams, was a moment that we all enjoyed greatly.

It seems that the former PSV man is being moulded into a replacement for Bobby Firmino and when he watches his counterpart receive a brilliant send off at Anfield, the next man to fill his role will be hoping to achieve a similar legacy in a red shirt.

