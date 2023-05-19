Blast from the past: Did Klopp miss a beat in 2020?

There’s plenty about Jurgen Klopp that proves why he is one of the best managers of his generation. However, he isn’t infallible. One of the main criticisms that have been aimed in his direction, now that sufficient time has passed, is that he didn’t capitalise on the incredible success of the 2020 league campaign.

When Liverpool stormed the league during the lockdown, it was by the sort of margin that left Manchester City a distant second. Pep Guardiola’s men have since come back firing on all cylinders and are poised to add yet another league title to their haul. This is due in no small part to their ability to add to their squad at will, of course. As a result, Liverpool treaded water instead of bringing in some marquee names following the dominant league campaign three years ago and slipped away from the chasing pack.

Liverpool’s 2020 Team

Few teams have exhibited the consistency, grit, will to win, and skill that Klopp’s squad did in the 2019/20 season – they steamrolled everyone. Klopp’s incredible psychology, tactics, and formidable ability to not give the game away were reminiscent of a top poker player. While there’s a lot more skill when managing an elite professional football club, playing mobile poker for real money is a way for gamblers to turn their natural poker prowess into a profitable venture.

Despite a massive wave of lockdown restrictions dampening the celebrations, it didn’t lessen the fact that it was the first league title in Merseyside for 30 years. Mo Salah was in blistering, career-best form, Virgil van Dijk was a colossal presence in the backline, and Alisson Becker was chiming in with match-winning saves. It was a finely-oiled machine that smashed its way effortlessly to the zenith of English football.

Did Klopp Take His Foot Off The Gas?

Many Liverpool fans have said that Liverpool should have used this incredible success to attract some of the top names in world football. But, unfortunately, Liverpool’s form has fallen off a cliff this season, and although they have shown a decent resurgence in the second half of the season, they’re still miles off the pace.

Manchester City brought in Erling Haaland, and although some have alluded to the fact City has spent megabucks, Darwin Nunez wasn’t cheap, and his form has been hit-and-miss. It is moments like this where title-winning teams are formed. While it’s a lot of money to spend, they’re also fine margins.

Mo Salah’s goals have proven vital and could be the main difference that fires Liverpool into Champions League contention – although it looks like the Reds have left that potentially too late. However, if they can take the form from the second half of this season into the beginning of the next, they will be right amongst the mix of the elite yet again.

Although the summer of 2020 saw new faces like Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota brought to Anfield, they weren’t the vast Hollywood signings that were originally touted for the new champions of England. They were heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, and it looks like they’re further from signing either of these superstars than ever before.

The Chasing Pack

The competitive, non-stop nature of the Premier League means that teams need to do all they can to keep up and stay ahead. However, Liverpool have shown that it is also pivotal that once you reach the summit, you should do more to stay ahead of the competition.

It isn’t just Manchester City that Liverpool will need to keep up with next year. Arsenal has exploded out of nowhere and could be poised to take Chelsea’s place in the top four following the total implosion of the West London club. However, their appointment of a relegation specialist Frank Lampard won’t help manage the concerns of Chelsea fans as they tumble down the table.

However, Manchester United seemed to have learned how to play football again, and Newcastle United could become the next Manchester City. They have seemingly limitless wealth and gate-crashed the top three without flexing a small percentage of what they could offer financially.

It will be Jurgen’s 8th season with the Reds next year, and maybe football is evolving and leaving the Gegenpressing ferocity of the earlier part of this decade in the midst. Unfortunately, Liverpool’s performance in the first half of this season left much to be desired.

The burning question is whether there’s a better manager out there who can guide the Reds into a more promising position. Although there is plenty of discussion from the armchair-specialists on social media, the simple and quick answer to this question is a resounding no. The benefit of hindsight is a wonderful gift, but it’s about how you move forward instead of dwelling on the past.

