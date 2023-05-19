Cody Gakpo on teammate that he’s ‘really grateful’ for ‘helping’ and ‘guiding’ him

Cody Gakpo has enjoyed a really positive start to life in Liverpool and it seems that this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the help of one teammate, who’s been hugely influential.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, our No.18 spoke about Virgil van Dijk: “He’s helping me, he’s guiding me, I have to say. I don’t think I said it even to him yet but I’m really grateful.

“He’s like a big brother here to me. From the day I first arrived he’s helping me with everything outside the pitch and inside the pitch. I’m really grateful for that.

“Hopefully we can have some really good moments together.”

It’s no secret that the Dutch duo clearly have been spending a lot of time together and that’s why it’s so important to have influential players from around the world in your squad, as their compatriots or other former teammates will always wan’t to re-kindle a relationship with them.

In the former PSV forward, this bond that was built with the national team has been quickly transferred to life in Merseyside and now let’s hope that this only continues to blossom.

It’s easy to see from training images and glimpses on the pitch that the pair are close friends and that should lead to a increase of understanding on the pitch and thus hopefully more positive results.

With the 24-year-old looking set to fill the role of Bobby Firmino, ahead of the Brazilian’s final game at Anfield, it’ll be great to see how well he can continue to grow and try to emulate the legacy left by our No.9.

