Henderson on the ‘strange’ change awaiting the Anfield dressing room after being ‘taken for granted’

Jordan Henderson is already the longest serving player in the Liverpool dressing room and the last remaining signing made by Sir Kenny Dalglish but his stay at the club is set to feel even longer now, ahead of a summer of change.

Speaking via BBC Sport, our captain spoke about James Milner: “I think the manager said it perfectly in that we wouldn’t have achieved anything without Millie. He is such a big character and such a big leader within the team.

“It will definitely be strange not seeing him at Liverpool next season, he’s been incredible ever since he came to the club.

“He helped me a lot and other players around him and is probably taken for granted a little bit as a player from the outside but from the inside he has got so much respect from all of the players and all of the staff and we wish him all the very best in whatever his next chapter looks like.”

James Milner has been more than an able deputy for our skipper and his leadership skills have been immeasurable during his eight seasons at the club, something that is set to come to a sad end in next couple of weeks.

At 37-years-old, it’s easy to write off what can still be achieved by the veteran but he does still have a lot to offer – something that it appears Brighton are soon to find out if they can complete a deal.

With Premier League appearance records firmly within his sight, we’ll all be cheering on our vice captain and he’ll always be welcomed warmly at Anfield.

However, it may well be those that are within the dressing room that he’s currently such a domineering part of, that will miss the Leeds-born utility man the most when he packs his bags for the final time this season.

