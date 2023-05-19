Jurgen Klopp claims he’d ‘like to know where the money goes’ after receiving £75,000 FA fine

Jurgen Klopp has claimed he’d ‘like to know where the money goes’ once he pays the £75,000 fine that was handed to him by the FA yesterday.

The German tactician will also serve a two match touchline ban for the comments he made about referee Paul Tierney following Liverpool’s 4-3 defeat of Spurs last month and he has claimed that if the FA keep the money for themselves then he will ‘have to talk’ to them to understand the reasons why.

“I expected a punishment,” Klopp told reporters (as quoted by @carlmarkham on Twitter). “I would like to know where the money goes, I’d be happy to pay it if it goes to a good cause. If the FA keeps it then we have to talk again.”

The Normal One will be absent from the dugout tomorrow as he begins his two game ban and he was questioned about the FA’s decision during his press conference at the AXA Training Centre today.

Liverpool are in need of a huge three points tomorrow as they aim to sneak into the top four with the hope of Manchester United dropping points during their final three games of the campaign.

It will be an emotional day at Anfield tomorrow as the Reds prepare to bid farewell to the departing quartet of Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Klopp will be allowed onto the pitch after the full-time whistle in what is the Merseyside outfit’s final home game of the season.

