Klopp insists it would take ‘extraordinary offer’ for him to even consider selling 24 y/o Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp has claimed it will take an ‘extraordinary’ offer for Liverpool to even consider selling Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

The Ireland international is the current understudy to the Reds’ No. 1 Alisson Becker but has showcased on numerous occasions down the years that he has what it takes to succeed at Anfield.

He has found game time hard to come by with the Brazilian such a consistent performer and our German tactician was asked about the possibility of Kelleher leaving L4 at the end of the season as well as being quizzed about the future of Adrian.

“Caoimh Kelleher? He has a contract! You want us to say goodbye just incase?” he told reporters (via This Is Anfield).

“I honestly can’t see Caoimh leaving. It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking [of selling him], I have to say.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp claims he’d ‘like to know where the money goes’ after receiving £75,000 FA fine

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp rules ‘unstoppable’ 15-goal Liverpool star out of Aston Villa clash

“Adrian, if we don’t say goodbye, what does that mean? That he probably stays.

“If there’s nothing in the papers then it’s not decided yet, finally. But we will not [say goodbye] just incase.

“But I have a rather good feeling that we will keep working together in that position.”

Kelleher played a huge role in our League Cup success last term as he kept a clean sheet during the final against Chelsea and also netted a stunning penalty in the shootout victory over the Stamford Bridge outfit at Wembley.

Our No. 62 has played just three times this season, though, and sparked rumours about him wanting to head elsewhere in search of regular first team football.

A report by the Irish Independent has claimed that Spurs, Brentford and Brighton are interested in a move for the Cork-born star who in under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2026 and is valued at £20m.

Klopp appears to have put these rumours to bed, however, and we look forward to seeing the shot stopper continuing to develop at the club and impress when called upon.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵