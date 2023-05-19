Jurgen Klopp rules ‘unstoppable’ 15-goal Liverpool star out of Aston Villa clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Darwin Nunez will miss Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa tomorrow due to a toe injury.

The Uruguayan also missed our 3-0 defeat of Leicester on Monday night and the German tactician has now confirmed he has not returned to fitness in time to face Unai Emery’s side.

“Darwin won’t be available,” Klopp told reporters (as quoted by The Athletic’s @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter). “Inflammation in the tendon in his toe.”

READ MORE: ‘I’m expecting’ – Chris Sutton makes ‘overwhelm’ admission ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa

The 23-year-old, who the Liverpool boss labelled as ‘unstoppable’ following our 3-1 defeat of Villa back in December (Marca), has netted just once in his last 10 outings for the club but has registered 15 goals and four assists (across all competitions) since his summer move from Benfica.

His debut campaign on Merseyside hasn’t been perfect but the Uruguay international still has time on his side.

Klopp has admitted that the Uruguay international is ‘a long-term project’ and that the former Almeria man’s English is ‘still not great’.

It’s clear that our No. 27 is adored by all Reds fans and that once he has another preseason under his belt we will hopefully see him at his chaotic best next term.

Check Pearce’s tweet below via his Twitter page: