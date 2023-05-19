Liverpool are ‘big admirers’ of midfielder who is ‘Champions League level’ – Talbot

Liverpool fans are fully aware that our midfield next season is going to look a lot different to how it does now and so news of new players being touted for the position comes as no surprise.

As reported by Jacque Talbot for footballtransfers.com: ‘Liverpool’s recruitment team are big admirers of Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu’.

Dutch journalist Dennis van Eersel described the midfielder as a player of ‘Champions League level’ (via netherlands.postsen.com) and so it would seem that he would be able to fit well within our squad.

The 22-year-old is currently earning €6,154-per-week (via Capology) and so we can expect that he should be available on a reasonable wage, should we be interested in completing a signing.

Orkun Kokcu is certainly not a household name in England but with 12 goals and five assists in 42 appearances for Feyenoord this season, he’s make a name for himself in Holland.

It would certainly be an interesting addition to bring the 22-year-old who operates mainly in the No.8 role but is well versed at playing in a more attacking position too, to Anfield.

With a clear indication that we are ready to strengthen with several new options, rather than putting all of our money into one option and breaking the bank in that way, the Turkish international could be an interesting addition.

