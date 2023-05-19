Manchester City’s pathetic reason for challenging ‘comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence’ in 115 charges

Manchester City appear to be resorting to desperate measures in a bid to wriggle out of the hot water they find themselves in.

The Premier League had levelled 115 charges against the incumbent league champions back in February following a long and thorough investigation over the club’s financial activity.

Pep Guardiola’s outfit are now understood to be disputing the allegations in question, however, on the grounds that barrister Murray Rosen KC’s involvement is unjust given that he is a self-proclaimed Arsenal supporter – a protest labelled ‘peculiar’ by Adam Crafton on Twitter.

Peculiar of Man City to be going down the “he’s an arsenal fan!” route when the club statement confidently stated a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence”. https://t.co/sNomBAAfVA pic.twitter.com/WdqZQT8KJc — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) May 18, 2023

READ MORE: Liverpool project cost Jurgen Klopp ‘at least’ four transfers since 2021 – David Lynch

READ MORE: Michael Owen says Liverpool have a player only Salah can match in one department

Clutching at straws? Manchester City must be feeling the net tighten

After watching Ivan Toney receive an eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s betting rules, we hope that, should the Cityzens be found to have breached the Premier League’s rules, a similarly harsh punishment will be arranged.

Ultimately, however, if the club accepts that the body of evidence put before them is both ‘comprehensive’ and ‘irrefutable’, it’s difficult to comprehend how the personal allegiances of the barrister involved come into the equation.

Particularly in light of the fact that Arsenal’s title challenge only came after the fact – critically not before.

It screams of desperation on Manchester City’s part and perhaps one of several last-gasp attempts for freedom before the net tightens.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions