(Video) Steve McManaman’s reaction to every goal v Real Madrid will infuriate Man City fans

Liverpool fans were hoping that Real Madrid could come up with the goods on Wednesday night as the La Liga giants travelled to Manchester City for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash.

They were left disappointed at full-time, however, as the Sky Blues ran out 4-0 winners at the Etihad.

It appears that Steve McManaman, who played for the Reds, Madrid and City during his illustrious career, was also left frustrated by the events as the Spaniards were well and truly humiliated in Manchester.

Footage release by BT Sport’s TikTok account shows the 51-year-old, who was commentating on the game, looking absolutely disgusted as the four goals went in while ex-City defender Joleon Lescott celebrated.

READ MORE: Klopp insists it would take ‘extraordinary offer’ for him to even consider selling 24 y/o Liverpool star

The 14-time winners, who defeated the Reds in the final of last year’s competition in Paris, headed into the tie with the scoreline level at 1-1 from the first leg in the Spanish capital a week earlier but Pep Guardiola’s side, who are chasing their first ever Champions League crown, wiped the floor with them at the Etihad.

Two strikes from Bernardo Silva left Carlo Ancelotti’s side with a major uphill task and they never really got going as late goals from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez topped off a stellar performance from the Sky Blues.

City will now face Serie A giants Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul next month.

It was painful viewing for Reds supporters but the hope is that Inter can produce something special next month to prevent City from getting their hands on European football’s biggest prize.

Check the video of McManaman below (via @btsport on TikTok):