“What if…” – Pundit tips Liverpool for surprise double swoop from London clubs

Liverpool fans are expecting a busy summer of transfer business but one pundit has touted a double move that would shake the footballing world if we could pull it off.

Speaking on talkSPORT (via HITC), Alan Brazil said: “What if Harry [Kane] and Declan [Rice] both went to Liverpool? Where is [Harry Kane] going to go? He can’t go to Arsenal. Chelsea and Spurs hate each other.”

To land either Harry Kane or Declan Rice would be quite hard to believe but both and in the same transfer window – that seems far-fetched even for the outspoken broadcaster.

The Reds seemed to make a public step back from Jude Bellingham, in search of multiple players in one window instead of blowing the budget on one target.

Although this is obviously two players, it seems unlikely that either of them will arrive cheaply and so the chances of pulling off the deal is quite frankly bordering on impossible.

The price tag for either player is likely to be extortionate and so it’s safe to say that we can class this in the pool of ideas that will never happen.

