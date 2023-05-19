Real Madrid ponder ‘possible arrival’ of Klopp’s ‘pretty special’ forward – report

Liverpool are readying for a summer of change and it seems that one soon to depart man may well be being touted for a move to Real Madrid, in what would be a big signing for the club and the player.

As reported by fichajes.net: ‘The Real Madrid board of directors faces a crossroads in the summer market, and the fact is that the possible arrival of Roberto Firmino as a free agent presents both reasons for and against’.

The story goes on to weigh up whether Bobby Firmino would be willing to act as a back-up to Karim Benzema and if the club would be willing to offer him a contract for two to three years.

It seems clear that our No.9 wants to remain in European football and that he is good enough to not just be playing more minutes than he is now but do so at a high level.

Whilst performing for Los Blancos would clearly be a strong competition level for the 31-year-old, he will likely spend a lot of time on the sidelines and so this is perhaps not the right club for him.

With the struggles that Sadio Mane, and nearly every player who has left the club in recent years, at managing to find the form and love felt at Anfield elsewhere – it’s going to be a tough decision for our forward to get right.

Jurgen Klopp described his striker as “pretty special” (via liverpoolfc.com) and so he too will be keen to help him find the perfect new home.

It seems like this has been pushed back to the end of the season and a careful final decision will be made but whoever ends up signing the former Hoffenheim man, may never realise just how special he is.

