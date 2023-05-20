Everton after player Steven Gerrard wanted to ‘build the team around’ – TEAMtalk

Steven Gerrard previously admitted that he wanted to build his Rangers team around Ryan Kent (The Scotsman) and now the former Liverpool man could be set to join city rivals Everton.

This comes courtesy of TEAMtalk, with the outlet claiming that the Toffees are among several outfits reportedly admiring the soon-to-be out-of-contract wide man.

The Englishman has enjoyed a productive final season in the Scottish top-flight, amassing 10 assists and three goals in 44 games (at a rate of a goal or assist roughly every three games).

It would be strange to see yet another former Liverpool player cross the park after, most recently, Conor Coady jumped ship from Wolves on loan.

That being said, there can be no hard feelings about a footballer who simply wasn’t given a chance at the club. Understandably so, given that we possessed a formidable front-three of Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah all at the peak of their powers as an offensive unit.

If it’s Everton above all else that appeals to the 26-year-old, we’ll wish him nothing but the best of luck with his future endeavours.

