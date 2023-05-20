Fabrizio Romano admits he felt Liverpool transfer was a done deal amid ‘open’ warning

Liverpool may be nearing completion of their first summer signing ahead of the opening of the window in question.

Alexis Mac Allister has already told the Reds ‘yes’ to continue negotiations, though Fabrizio Romano has emphasised that this prospective deal has yet to earn ‘here we go’ status.

“Mac Allister is one of the priority targets for Liverpool but it’s not something completed,” the highly-respected Italian journalist told CaughtOffside.

“Let me clarify, because the feeling I had in the last few weeks was ‘Okay, it’s a done deal, Mac Allister will join Liverpool.’ Not yet.

“It is advanced [the discussions] yes on the player’s side [to negotiate], but it is not completed yet. And so I will keep that open at the moment.”

The Brighton midfielder has been in terrific form for club and country, lifting the World Cup in Doha with Argentina and helping Brighton battle for European football.

No ‘Here We Go’ from Fabrizio Romano yet… but surely a matter of time?

It’s worth bearing in mind that there’s still plenty of time left until the transfer window opens and, ultimately, we are still in the middle of the season – one in which the stakes are high for both ourselves and Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

We’d expect increased movement on this front to take place right after the conclusion of the latest league campaign. It does seem increasingly likely that the 24-year-old will be switching the Seagulls’ blue and white for the famous red of Liverpool.

Being both positionally versatile (filing out as a six, an eight and a 10) and durable, he’s sure to tick a lot of boxes for Jurgen Klopp and our ever-vigilant recruitment team.

