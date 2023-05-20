(Video) Bobby Firmino signs off from Anfield with late equaliser as Liverpool held to a draw

It was meant to be!

Bobby Firmino had to be content with a substitute appearance in his final game at Anfield as a Liverpool player, but he signed off in style with a late equaliser in a dramatic encounter.

Harvey Elliott found Mo Salah on the right flank as the Reds piled forward in search of a goal to keep their fading top-four hopes alive, and the Egyptian picked out the 31-year-old with a brilliant cross with the outside of his boot.

The Brazilian converted from close range to restore parity and set up a grandstand finish, with 10 minutes of stoppage time then being signalled.

It was Firmino’s 110th goal for Liverpool, and none of the other 109 will have been as joyously received as this one in front of the adoring Anfield faithful today.

You can catch a clip of Bobby’s goal below, taken from beIN SPORTS‘ coverage of the game and shared on Twitter by @kd4: