Bobby Firmino’s last home game: Liverpool v Aston Villa team news confirmed

There won’t be a dry eye at Anfield for Bobby Firmino’s final league game at home for Liverpool Football Club.

It’s worth pointing out James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita – all great servants themselves – will likewise be departing at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Another win here would bring the Merseysiders a step closer to top four qualification and, of course, represent a superb send-off for the Reds’ departing stars.

Bobby Firmino: A Liverpool legend and deserving of the fondest of farewells

Alisson Becker is the man between the sticks for Liverpool behind a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The midfield three consists of rejuvenated Academy graduate Curtis Jones and the experience offered by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Up top, Firmino will have to wait for his grand finale at L4 – he starts on the bench. Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are the three given the nod for the forward line.

The Brazilian international has registered a total of 109 goals and 72 assists in 360 games for us, and hopefully we’ll see him add another to his tally before the day is out

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Let's give Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita a send-off to remember! 🙏🎇 #LFC pic.twitter.com/zFlMdUhcnE — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 20, 2023

