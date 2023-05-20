(Video) ‘Infectious’ Harvey Elliott shows ‘his sheer love of football’ with young Liverpool fan

Amid the Liverpool players’ lap of honour after today’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, David Maddock noticed Harvey Elliott sharing a ‘brilliant moment’ with a young Reds supporter.

The Merseysiders’ final home match of the season ended with a frustrating result which all but ends any remaining hopes of a top-four Premier League finish, although the squad were still shown plenty of gratitude from their fans after the game.

One moment which may have been missed amid the focus on the departing Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was captured on video by The Mirror journalist.

Maddock tweeted footage of Elliott having a kickaround with a young fan wearing the 20-year-old’s name on the back of his shirt, playfully dragging the youngster to the turf in winning the ball off him.

The reporter captioned his tweet: “Brilliant moment here, Harvey Elliott showing his sheer love of football, carries on playing with a young kid, during the lap of honour. So infectious!”

It was indeed a lovely moment from the Liverpool ace, and the young fan will surely cherish that kickabout with the player for a long time to come.

You can view the footage of Elliott and the young Reds supporter below, via @MaddockMirror on Twitter: