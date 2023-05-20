(Photo) Horrific marks on Gakpo’s chest proves Brooks made astoundingly bad Mings call

Liverpool fans will have been absolutely incensed at the decision-making on show from the on-pitch official John Brooks.
Tyrone Mings was only awarded a yellow card caution for a high boot challenge on Cody Gakpo, apparently opting to avoid going to the monitor to determine the precise severity of the challenge.
The release of one photo of the Dutchman online, however, with the forward lifting up his shirt to reveal several wince-inducing marks on his torso, arguably demonstrates that the referee’s call was the wrong one.
You can catch the image below, courtesy of PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images:
CHRIST. Look at the scratches on Gakpo's torso #LFC
Brooks' decision to spae Mings looking increasingly unhinged pic.twitter.com/AzBsjJMC5E
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 20, 2023
We were never going to get much from Brooks who was the 4th official involved in the confrontation at the Tottenham match.