Ian Doyle laments ‘pretty woeful’ aspect to Liverpool’s performance, the stats are frightening

Ian Doyle was left frustrated over Liverpool’s ‘pretty woeful’ standard of crossing during today’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

While much of the post-match debate will rightly surround a simply diabolical performance from the officials both on the pitch and in VAR, the Reds were also frustrating to watch, all too easily losing possession with careless deliveries.

That left the journalist taking to Twitter early in the second half to state: “The crossing from #LFC today has been pretty woeful”.

You don’t need to look at the statistics to deduce that Liverpool’s wastefulness from crosses was a recurring feature of a massively frustrating afternoon, but the figures from Sofascore certainly back up Doyle’s lament.

The Reds attempted 18 crosses during the first half, with only two finding a teammate, a pathetic success rate of just 11%. That improved ever so slightly to three out of 25 (12%) by the midway point of the second half, but it’s still an inexcusable return.

The quality of deliveries from the likes of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold has characterised much of the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, but his team’s quality in that department today has been well sort of standard.

We can be angry at the officials over a lot of things this afternoon, but Liverpool can only blame themselves for being so erratic with their crossing.

