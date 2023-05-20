(Video) Inside the Kop as Bobby Firmino equaliser incites pandemonium in the stands

It was written in the stars; Liverpool struggling to find an equaliser after a poor first-half start and some atrocious decision-making from John Brooks.

On pops Bobby Firmino and the Reds find their long-awaited goal in a fairytale-esque scripted finish to the Brazilian’s final appearance at L4, inciting pandemonium within the Kop.

There’s no question that we’ll be massively missing the former Hoffenheim’s presence once he departs this season for pastures new, calling time a glittering career with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of our footage on Twitter: