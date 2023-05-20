Pep Lijnders now reacts to transfer news coming out of Liverpool

Bobby Firmino will be a Liverpool player no more after the club’s final league game of the season against relegated outfit Southampton.

The Brazilian international will be joined by James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita in exiting the club once their contracts expire this summer.

Ahead of the inevitable, Pep Lijnders paid tribute to the former Hoffenheim hitman’s magical time at Anfield.

“Some players have the capacity to give joy to the people, others have the capacity to give joy and trophies to the people, but only a few give joy, trophies and provide a team with its whole identity. There were some other false nines before who did it, but I feel privileged to be able to say that I was there when Bobby did it for one of the most iconic clubs in football,” the Dutchman told The Athletic.

“They say that the ball can only smile when the player smiles and, wow, how many times Bobby made an entire stadium smile! So many times he was decisive in pressing the opposition like a madman. So many times he created superiority inside so we could dominate the midfield. The oldest football rules are the best ones: dominate the midfield and you will dominate the game. When Bobby played well, we were so unpredictable.

“Bobby represented our mantra of ‘everyone is responsible for everything’ in the best way possible. He gave colour to our style. The difference between a good team and a top team is the individual quality of the front three. The difference between a top team and one that wins on a regular basis is the fact that the front three put the team above themselves. This is what happened in our successful period with Bobby as the guy who put a constant oil on the fire of pressing. With a striker like Bobby, everything becomes easier.

“He is a special player with an incredible mentality to train hard. That’s why he performed at an unbelievably high level, playing high-intensity football, over such a long time. Some players just need a little bit of guidance and their football intelligence does all the rest. It was and is a joy to stand with him on the training pitch. The smile, the unpredictability, the spontaneity, the street and the big heart. All of this reflects in his game. I will truly miss him.”

The 31-year-old amassed 109 goals and 79 assists in 360 games for the Merseysiders (thus far), though will be better remembered for his ability to connect the forward line and midfield.

The false nine appeared emotional following an extended rendition of ‘Si Senor’ during Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, culminating with the squad pushing their teammate toward the travelling fans.

It’s understood that Jurgen Klopp had been particularly keen on the prospect of holding on to our resident link-up star for a further season.

That being said, the timing is somewhat ideal in light of the player’s waning numbers and the clear shift to a new-look forward line.

There has been 1,635 minutes for the Brazil international this term and 16 goal contributions in 33 games, matching his prior numbers in 2021/22.

It runs in stark contrast to the numbers racked up in the 2020/21 season, however, with 18 goal contributions amassed over the course of 3,370.

Cody Gakpo, in particular, has shown signs of being able to take on the ‘Firmino role’ since switching outfits in the January transfer window and, in truth, has adapted quicker to Klopp’s demands than summer signing Darwin Nunez.

There remain high expectations for the Uruguayan regardless, with a respectable total of 19 goal contributions registered in 42 games this season.

That all being said, there will only be one name on the Kop’s lips come the weekend, with Anfield guaranteed to bid their favourite a most heartfelt (and tearful) farewell for eight silverware-filled campaigns with the Reds.

There simply hasn’t been a player who has better defined the Jurgen Klopp era and the identity underpinned by relentless intensity.

Hard as it will be to say goodbye, it’s ultimately the right time for a player set to turn 32 in October and a club having already invested heavily in a new-look attacking lineup.

It’s all change at Liverpool – the tweak for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role in the first-XI should make that point clear – but the club will also never be the same without Bobby Firmino.

