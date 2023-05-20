Liverpool complete Alexis Mac Allister agreement for less than £70m – TyC Sports

Liverpool have reportedly completed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

This update comes courtesy of TyC Sports, with the outlet asserting that the agreement isn’t official yet, though a multi-year contract is thought to have been arranged.

The deal itself is understood to have been completed for less than £70m, with the player evidently not affected by the club’s lack of Champions League football next term.

Mac Allister to Liverpool… Now what next?

It’s a stellar first addition for us, with Mac Allister’s durability and positional versatility well-documented in recent months.

We shouldn’t – nor do we expect our recruitment team to – be stopping there, however, with AT LEAST two new midfielders a must to rejuvenate a department on its last legs.

Many expect that second option to be Chelsea’s Mason Mount, even despite Mauricio Pochettino’s impending arrival at the club amid ongoing contract disputes.

Regardless, there’s a clear need to bring in capable operators whose bodies can be relied upon to handle the demands of competing on multiple fronts at a high intensity.

Anything simply isn’t suitable for the next stage of Jurgen Klopp’s project.

