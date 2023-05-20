(Images) Liverpool fans have gone all-out with pictorial tributes for Firmino and Milner

Liverpool fans will be patently aware that today marks the final time that Bobby Firmino and James Milner could feature at Anfield for the Reds, and it’ll come as no surprise that some supporters have gone all-out with banners showing their appreciation for the duo.

Both players began this afternoon’s match against Aston Villa on the bench but have been the two most talked-about members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of kick-off.

Just before the game started, a couple of journalists covering the action took a moment to tweet photos of pictorial tributes to the Brazilian forward and English midfielder.

James Pearce shared an image of Firmino kissing the Club World Cup, which he helped Liverpool to win in 2019 by scoring the extra time winner in the final against Flamengo.

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle posted a photo of a couple of banners paying thanks to the duo, his caption drawing particular attention to the one for Milner.

Ideally the two players will be given the opportunity to appear off the bench at some stage against Villa and make one final telling contribution for the Reds at Anfield.

Even if they don’t, they can be guaranteed a monumental send-off from the home supporters after the final whistle.

You can view the photos tweeted by Pearce and Doyle below, via @JamesPearceLFC and @IanDoyleSport on Twitter:

Giant Firmino banner in the Kop pic.twitter.com/zOFDiYZc25 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 20, 2023