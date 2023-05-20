(Video) James Milner graciously laps up the Kop’s adoration after final Liverpool game at Anfield

Bobby Firmino signed off from Anfield with a late equaliser for Liverpool in his final game at the venue, with teammate James Milner also making a farewell appearance for the Reds on Merseyside.

Both players, along with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, will leave the club at the end of the season when their contracts expire, and it was an emotional day at L4 as the home fans paid their respects to those who were moving on.

While the Brazilian was given a guard of honour following the match, his veteran teammate also had the opportunity to lap up the Kop’s appreciation after coming on as a substitute.

The 37-year-old was serenaded with a chant of “There’s only one James Milner” shortly after the final whistle blew on the 1-1 draw against his former club Aston Villa.

His last Anfield appearance for Liverpool was his 331st in total for the Reds (Transfermarkt), with the thoroughly professional midfielder being given a wonderful and fully deserved send-off from the home faithful – it’s just a shame there wasn’t a win to accompany it.

