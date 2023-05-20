Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about new Nike home kit

Liverpool’s last home game of the season often means fans are treated to a first look at the next campaign’s home shirt.

Sadly, it also represents the last time fans will witness the quad of Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita wearing it.

On a more positive note, it does appear that the vast majority of supporters online were particularly pleased with the job Nike did with the 2023/24 home shirt.

What next from Nike? Could they go for a perfect three?

Generally speaking, Nike have done a more than passable job with our kits since taking over from fellow American manufacturers New Balance.

That being said, we’re still left waiting for a perfect (or close to) showing across all three jerseys. That’s understandably a somewhat impossible task given how subjective tastes are across the global fanbase.

The verdict is in: Liverpool fans appear to broadly like the new home shirt – (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Still, it bodes well that we’ve been handed a strong start in the process ahead of the 2023/24 campaign!

Hopefully, fan reaction will be similarly mostly positive for the remaining entries.

You can catch all the fan reaction on Twitter below:

