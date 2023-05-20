(Video) Liverpool fans serenade Bobby Firmino as he receives post-match gift at Anfield

The four Liverpool players who were confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of the season were each handed gifts of appreciation after today’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

James Pearce tweeted footage of presentations being made to Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and – getting ‘the biggest ovation of the lot’ – Bobby Firmino as their Reds teammates formed a guard of honour and applauded each player in turn.

The Brazilian’s final game in a red shirt at Anfield saw him score the late equaliser which at least maintains a mathematical chance of finishing in the top four of the Premier League, but this afternoon’s results now make that highly unlikely.

Nonetheless, today was an opportunity for Liverpool fans to show how grateful they are for the departing players’ contributions, with the number nine being serenaded with his now-legendary chant as he went up to receive his gift.

Firmino’s Reds career will be remembered for numerous decisive goals, his unwavering commitment to the cause as he worked tirelessly out of possession, and the infectious personality which made everyone of an LFC persuasion fall in love with him ever since his arrival on Merseyside in 2015.

Thank you for everything, Bobby.

You can view footage of the presentation to Firmino below, via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter: