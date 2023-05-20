Liverpool consider swoop for 12-goal midfielder Tottenham like but want marquee signing first – report

Liverpool are understood to be admirers of Orkun Kokcu, though have their reservations about moving for the Feyenoord captain, who is also appreciated by Tottenham, just yet.

This comes courtesy of Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot, with it reported that the Reds want to make a marquee signing first before potentially taking their interest further.

Alexis Mac Allister is considered most likely to be first in through the doors of the AXA training centre whilst the likes of Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes are also admired.

Liverpool have their priorities straight

A move for the Brighton star makes a great deal of sense for a club in desperate need of midfielders and, critically, durable options in that department.

The World Cup-winner isn’t one to miss a game for Roberto De Zerbi’s men, a trait the Reds’ Chelsea-based target likewise shares (current surgery for a pubic bone issue aside).

With the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita particularly struggling in that area and often leaving us remarkably short-changed for availability despite the numbers available, quality and quality alone cannot be the guiding principle of our transfer policy.

