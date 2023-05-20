(Video) Liverpool players soak in Anfield’s applause during post-match lap of honour

Liverpool had to settle for a draw against Aston Villa in their final home game of a disappointing season, but that didn’t deter the Anfield faithful from showing their appreciation for the players after the game.

Presentations were made to departing quartet Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Bobby Firmino following the final whistle, with the Reds squad then giving thanks to the fans as they walked the perimeter of the pitch with their families.

It was always set to be an emotional day on Merseyside and so it proved, with the Brazilian forward in tears afterwards, his late equaliser at least salvaging a point but not quite being enough to keep the pressure on the top four.

The 2022/23 campaign will almost certainly deliver its lowest Premier League finish for Liverpool in seven years, but it was still nice to see the fans paying due respect to the players who battled hard with a strong run of form to at least give us a shot at Champions League qualification.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of our footage on Twitter: